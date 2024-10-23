Community-led campaign against gender-based discrimination

LIKABALI, 22 Oct: The Likabali block mission management unit (BMMU) of the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM), in collaboration with the Gensi and the Ramle Banggo BMMUs organised a ‘Community-led national campaign against gender-based discrimination’ at the Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society (APWWS) office here in Lower Siang district on Tuesday.

The programme, organised as part of the nationwide campaign of the union rural development ministry, was attended by APWWS members, GBs, panchayat leaders, and delegates from the three blocks of the district.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Commissioner Rujjum Rakshap called upon women to “come forward and stand at par with the male counterpart and pave the way for shaping a society free from any kind of discrimination.”

He also urged them to “take advantage of the government supports and legislations aimed at leveraging you from the clutches of the unfavourable social system, and plunge yourselves into nation-building.”

“A society cannot thrive unless both the sexes have contributed their lots to shape it up; I assure full cooperation from the administration for the cause of gender equality,” the DC said, adding that “the traditional tribal society was plagued with certain social discriminations and taboos associated with the fairer sex, but with the advent of modern education and trends of human civilisation, it has vanished from the society.”

Rakshap also appealed to the male members to share responsibilities pertaining to household chores, upbringing of children and home making, instead of thrusting everything on women.

“The doctrine, ‘each one teach one’, should be the mantra for educating and empowering womenfolk and enabling them to stay tuned to the demand of time and situations. The government has set up various platforms for addressing issues related to domestic violence, child marriages, forced marriages and other kinds of discrimination against women and they (womenfolk) should come forward and make best use of them,” he added.

SP Gothombu Dajangju urged the gathering to “make best use of the legal aid cell introduced in the district and visit the office to acquaint yourselves with the system.”

He said that the police are always on their toes to address any kind of crime against women.

Presentations on the ‘importance of gender on NRLM’ and understanding gender were delivered by representatives of the Ramle Banggo and the Likabali BMMUs.

ArSRLM Likabali Block Mission Manager Bomjum Taso also spoke. (DIPRO)