Tago meets NHRC chairperson

NEW DELHI, 23 Oct: Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights (APSHRC) acting chairperson Bamang Tago met National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) chairperson Vijaya Bharathi Sayani at Manav Adhikar Bhawan here on Wednesday and gave her an update on the human rights violation cases in Arunachal Pradesh.

He also discussed human rights issues with NHRC secretary-general Devendra K. Singh and investigation protocols with director general of investigation Ajay Bhatnagar and registrar Joginder Singh.

The NHRC chairperson is expected to visit Itanagar on 29 November.

The NHRC will be providing training to APSHRC officials from November 18 to 20 at NHRC headquarters here, APSHRC secretary Ibom Tao, informed.