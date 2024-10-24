Two karateka from Arunachal leave for Bahrain

ITANAGAR, 23 Oct: Two karateka from Arunachal Pradesh, Riya Nayung and Anthony Raje, representing India, left here for Bahrain to participate in the International School Games (ISF) Gymnasiade 2024 scheduled to be held there from 23 to 31 October.

Nayung will compete in the below 65 kg category, while Raje will participate in the 65 kg plus category.

The Gymnasiade 2024 will witness over 5,000 athletes from around 80 international school sports federations, competing across 26 different sports.

The Games aim to promote sportsmanship and encourage cultural exchange among young athletes from diverse backgrounds.