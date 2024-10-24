Arunachal to host 16th ATOAI Adventure Convention: A curtain raiser

ITANAGAR, 23 Oct: The Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI) will hold its 16th annual Adventure Convention in Tawang from 3 to 8 December.

The six-day convention will bring together adventure tourism professionals from across the country to explore and highlight Arunachal’s immense potential as India’s next premier adventure destination, tourist information officer Takom Kena said in a release.

The convention promises to be a milestone event, further positioning Arunachal Pradesh and Northeast India at the forefront of adventure tourism in India.

“Chief Minister Pema Khandu firmly believes that the state holds incredible promise as India’s leading adventure tourism destination and expressed optimism that the convention will showcase the untapped opportunities Arunachal has to offer, bringing both economic growth and global recognition of Arunachal,” the release said.

State’s tourism minister P.D Sona too underscores the importance of investment in adventure tourism that will not only drive economic development but also preserve the natural and cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh.

He is of the opinion that nurturing sustainable tourism will create a bright future for India as a global adventure hub, starting with Arunachal as the gateway, the release said.

The convention will feature a packed schedule of sessions, panel discussions and awards recognizing excellence in the industry.

Adventure tourism leaders from across India will join local operators to foster partnerships, with an aim to create sustainable tourism models for Arunachal and beyond.

Exclusive familiarization (FAM) trips will allow attendees to explore the state’s breath-taking, unexplored terrains, showcasing its adventure potential.

Preceding the convention, a specialized adventure guide training programme will be held in Itanagar led by experts to help build local capacity and professionalism in the adventure tourism sector.

The unveiling of ATOAI’s roadmap for Arunachal Pradesh will further outline future growth and investment opportunities in the region.

As per its president Ajeet Bajaj, the ATOAI is dedicated to making India one of the world’s premier destinations for responsible adventure tourism, and Arunachal Pradesh stands at the heart of this vision.

As a hidden jewel of India, Arunachal offers unparalleled natural beauty and adventure potential while presenting a unique opportunity to promote sustainable tourism that benefits local communities.

“We look forward to showcasing Arunachal Pradesh as a model for responsible adventure tourism, setting new standards for both environmental stewardship and community-driven development in the region,” Bajaj said.

In keeping with ATOAI’s dedication to sustainability, the 16th Adventure Convention aims to be a net-zero event, reducing its environmental footprint and championing responsible tourism.

This year’s event will also highlight the importance of promoting border tourism, giving delegates the unique opportunity to visit strategic and historically significant sites such as Bumla Pass, a key border location.

Additionally, attendees will tour the renowned NIMAS facility in Dirang, which is recognized for its world-class adventure training programs. These programs focus on equipping youth and local tour operators with essential skills, fostering a generation of professionals who will lead the growth of adventure tourism in Arunachal Pradesh.

ATOAI North East chairman Oken Tayeng highlighted the importance of responsible tourism and offered that Arunachal Pradesh and the Northeast hold immense potential for adventure tourism, but it’s vital that this growth translates into tangible economic benefits for local communities.

“By focusing on sustainability and creating employment opportunities for our youth, we ensure that adventure tourism not only preserves the natural beauty and cultural heritage of these regions but also contributes to their long-term prosperity,” he said.