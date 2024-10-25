3rd Arunachal Para Games from 25 Oct

ITANAGAR, 24 Oct: More than 400 para athletes and around 200 technical staffers, including coaches, will be participating in seven different para sport events during the 3rd Arunachal Para Games, which will be held at Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills, from 25-27 October.

The Games will be inaugurated Namsai MLA and the sports minister’s adviser Zingnu Namchoom, in the presence of former minister Taba Tedir and others, the Paralympic Association of Arunachal (PAA) informed in a release.

“All preparations on the Games ground is completed. Sports Authority of Arunachal Director Gumnya Karbak, along with his official team and PAA chief patron Kaya Techi has inspected the Games ground at RGU,” the PAA said.

“The Games will be organized in the national-level standard, providing ramps to the disabled persons in the ground,” it added.

All the technical officials and coaches are from the Paralympic Committee of India and its secretary-general Jayawant HG is coming as the observer of the Games, the PAA said.