State BJP observes Guru Purnima, pays tributes to social reformers

ITANAGAR, 10 Jul: The state BJP on Thursday observed Guru Purnima, conducting spiritual outreach programmes and honouring individuals who have dedicated their lives to social service.

Led by state BJP president Kaling Moyong, along with vice presidents Tarh Soping and Dunggoli Libang, the state party leadership visited key spiritual and social institutions in the state capital on the occasion.

The visits were part of a statewide initiative coordinated by Libang, who also served as the programme convener, a party release said here.

A key highlight of the day was the team’s visit to Deepak Nabam Living Home in Senki Park here, where they interacted with its founder Deepak Nabam.

Recognising him as a ‘true guru’, the delegation praised his decades-long commitment to humanitarian work and social upliftment.

The BJP leaders later visited Nyedar Namlo, a spiritual and cultural centre of indigenous faith. They offered prayers and interacted with the community gurus, seeking their blessings for the wellbeing of the people and holistic development of the state.

Guru Purnima, observed across Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, and Jain traditions, celebrates the birth anniversary of sage Veda Vyasa, the author of the Mahabharata and the compiler of the Vedas. The festival upholds the sacred bond between guru and disciple and honours the wisdom passed down through generations.

State BJP vice president and MLA Zingnu Namchoom also visited the Thupten Gatselling monastery in Itanagar, offering prayers along with the BJP team.

The party reaffirmed its commitment to fostering cultural and spiritual harmony, and to honouring those who guide the society through wisdom, compassion, and service. (PTI)