DC calls for collective fight against drugs

ZIRO, 10 Jul: Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme underscored the importance of collective responsibility in combating the drugs menace.

Addressing an NCORD (National Coordination for Responding to Drugs) meeting here on Thursday, the DC emphasized that the war against drugs is not solely the duty of the police or the administration but requires united efforts from every stakeholder – from government agencies to community organizations.

Ziro-I CDPO Takhe Rinyo Bullo apprised the gathering of the drug abuse scenario in the valley, while DSP Ojing Lego suggested training school teachers in dissemination of drug awareness information to school children. He also suggested providing employment opportunities to those who overcome drug abuse, in order to bring them into the mainstream.

SDO Hage Tarung suggested sensitizing rent house owners to “drug awareness, as many tenants are found to be involved in drug abuse and drug peddling.” He also suggested initiating legal action against landlords who intentionally do not inform the police regarding the involvement of their tenants in drug abuse and peddling of banned substances.

All Lower Subansiri District Students’ Union assistant general secretary Taku Niting offered to cooperate with the district administration in its fight against drugs abuse, and requested the NCORD district level committee to involve them in drug awareness programmes at educational institutions and also during surprise checkings.

Among others, DAO Tasso Butung, DMO Dr Millo Kunya, ICDS Deputy Director Dani Yami, AWAZ president Dr Subu T Kampu, HoDs, officials from the CRPF and the ITBP, and representatives of the APWWS participated in the meeting. (DIPRO)