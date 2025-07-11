Training prog on pulses production

TUTING, 10 Jul: Pasighat (E/Siang)-based College of Agriculture conducted a training programme on pulses production in vibrant village Tuting in Upper Siang district from 7-8 July under the project funded by the National Mission on Himalayan Studies, Government of India.

Resource person associated with the programme were Dr William Haokip and project assistants Nayan Das, Sonam Wangki and Jurme Thriley, who taught the farmers about suitable soil selection with well-drained soil, sowing time, seed treatment, crop management practices, etc.

Altogether 25 farmers attended the programme, at the end of which high-quality black gram (SBC-40) seeds were distributed among the farmers.