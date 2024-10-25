DCM felicitates meritorious students of IGGC

TEZU, 24 Oct: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Thursday felicitated meritorious students of Indira Gandhi Government College (IGGC) here who secured top ranks in the RGU examinations, on the occasion of the college’s 35th annual day.

The DCM also inaugurated a newly constructed building of the commerce block of the college in the presence of Tezu MLA Dr Mohesh Chai and other dignitaries on the same day.

In his address, the DCM commended the remarkable journey of IGGC since its establishment in 1986, when it began with just 59 students and six faculty members. “Today, it serves over 3,000 students, positioning Tezu as an educational hub and a centre of excellence in the state. The college has been a key player in empowering the youths of the region, offering programmes across various disciplines, and fostering an environment where students can excel academically, socially, and personally,” he added.

Highlighting the state government’s commitment to education, Mein emphasized the increased budgetary allocations for the sector and reiterated that 2024 has been declared as the ‘Year of Youth’. He further encouraged students to seize the opportunities provided by the government which focus on skill development, technology integration and diverse career pathways in sports, arts and culture.

Mein also announced plans to expand the institution’s infrastructure. He assured to provide funds for the completion of the college boundary wall, library, laboratory block and a student centre for creating a secure and congenial environment for study.

In addition to education, the DCM underscored his ongoing efforts to promote progress across key sectors like agriculture, horticulture, tourism, industries and sports. He highlighted the government’s plans to strengthen healthcare by establishing two more new medical colleges – one in Namsai in PPP mode under the aspirational district programme, and another in Pasighat – by the state government.

Highlighting the future prospect of the economic growth of the state, Mein spoke about leveraging advancements in railways, hydropower, airways and power distribution to generate employment and stimulate economic activity in Arunachal Pradesh. He added that improved infrastructure would attract investment, foster local entrepreneurship and enhance connectivity across the state.

Mein further encouraged students to take charge of their future roles as leaders and change-makers, urging them to strive for excellence in all their pursuits. He affirmed that the state government remains fully committed to providing all necessary facilities to harness the potential of the youths, ensuring they excel in every field they choose.

The event was also attended by Zilla Parishad Chairperson Dasula Krisikro, Lohit DC Kesang Ngurup Damo, SP Tumme Amo, former minister Nukul Chai, and IGGC Principal Kangki Megu, among others. (DCM’s PR Cell)