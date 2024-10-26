Arunachal secures 2nd place in chess c’ship

GANGTOK, 25 Oct: Arunachal Pradesh secured second place in the North East States Team Chess Championship-2024, held here in Sikkim from 20-23 October.

The team scored 10 points out of 7 rounds, behind champion Assam, while Meghalaya took the third place.

Team Arunachal consisted of Tabu Dupit, Tachung Dupit, Talin Nyumpu, Onya Nalo, and Raja Basar.

All Arunachal Pradesh Chess Association (AAPCA) president Niapung Konia praised the organizers and called for the event to become an annual feature, rotating among the eight northeastern states.

All India Chess Federation (AICF) president Nitin Narang congratulated the winners and organizers, and promised support for chess development in the region. He announced the introduction of a national rating system for casual players.

AICF treasurer Dharmendra Kumar and AAPCA secretary Tamchi Kache also congratulated Team Arunachal on their achievement.

The championship was organized by the All Sikkim Chess Association.