Zublee Foundation raising awareness on organ donation

ITANAGAR, 25 Oct: Members of Zublee Foundation, the first and only NGO based in Guwahati (Assam) dedicated to raising awareness and encouraging support for deceased organ donation in the Northeast region, convened a press conference here on Friday to emphasize the importance of deceased organ donation and to introduce the foundation’s ongoing and upcoming workshops in the state.

Zublee Foundation CEO Priyanka Borah informed mediapersons that a chain of workshops on deceased organ donation are being conducted, “which started on 21 October this year and will be conducted across Arunachal Pradesh under the banner of Project Vardaan till 28 October.”

“These workshops are aimed at educating people on the aspects of organ donation after death, and dispelling myths surrounding this important subject,” she said.

“There is an urgent need to spread awareness about deceased organ donation in the Northeast region, as organ shortage continues to be a crisis across India.

Through initiatives like Project Vardaan, we hope to educate and inspire people to pledge their organs, helping save countless lives,” Borah added.

The workshops are being conducted in collaboration with the local stakeholders, healthcare professionals and community leaders, and are designed to reach a wide audience, including students, medical professionals and the general public.

“Zublee Foundation’s initiative seeks to make organ donation a mainstream conversation in society, and Arunachal’s participation is a crucial step toward achieving this goal,” said Borah.

Founded in 2013 by renowned Assamese singer Zublee Baruah and co-founded by Amitabh Gohain, Zublee Foundation has been at the forefront of educating society about the lifesaving benefits of organ donation.

Zublee Foundation project coordinator Diksha Kashyap and NEDFi Itanagar AGM Bhaskar Bora were also present at the press conference.