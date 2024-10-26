Trekking team undertakes expedition to unexplored lake near LAC

CHAGLAGAM, 25 Oct: A trekking team led by State Information Commissioner Khopey Thaley and comprising researchers Dr Shantanu and Shirumai Khusiali Kri, along with five local youths, undertook an expedition to an unexplored lake in Chaglagam circle of Anjaw district recently.

Supported by the Indian Army’s 3 Grenadiers, the trekking expedition was flagged off on 14 October by Commander 181.

The team commenced their journey from Hayuliang on 15 October and concluded it on 25 October. During their trek, the team observed several endemic and economically significant plant species such as Coptis teeta, panax species, Podophyllum hexandrum and Paris polyphylla.

They also encountered rare wildlife like the Mishmi Takin and the elusive leopard cat, indicating the rich biodiversity of the region.