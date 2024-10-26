Langkung Rade wins bronze at Jiu-Jitsu World C’ship in Greece

ITANAGAR, 25 Oct: Arunachal Pradesh’ Langkung Rade, representing India, won a bronze medal at the ongoing Jiu-Jitsu World Championship, 2024 in Hiraklion City, Greece.

He won the medal in the men’s below 69 kg fighting event.

In February this year, Rade had won a silver medal in the master weight (69 kg) category at the National Ju-Jitsu Championship, which was held in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

He had also represented the country at the 8th Asian Ju-Jitsu Championship-2024, which was held in Abu Dhabi, UAE in May this year.