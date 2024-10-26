Taniang, Cheda elected as prez, gen secy of EKSWCO

Staff Reporter

RICHUKRONG, 25 Oct: Itanagar Biological Park Curator Raya Flago Taniang and former AAPSU leader Kasung Cheda have been elected as the chairman and the general secretary of the East Kameng Social Welfare Cultural Organisation (EKSWCO).

They were elected during the EKSWCO’s 9th general conference-cum-46th foundation day programme held here in East Kameng district on Thursday.

Flago belongs to Flago village in Pipu administrative circle and has vast experience of social work. He has already served the community in various capacities. Cheda belongs to Nepua village in Debeyar circle and is a former All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union leader. He is a lawyer by profession.

During the programme, the EKSWCO resolved to rename the Government College Seppa as Donglo Sonam Government College. The proposal was moved by NES secretary Saikia Yangda Neri, saying that late Donglo Sonam’s contributions in shaping East Kameng district needs to be honoured.

Donglo Sonam was first elected MLA of the undivided 10th Seppa East assembly constituency.

The district’s parental organization further resolved that the heads of the clan-based society would be ex-officio members of the EKSWCO in order to promote inclusiveness and make the EKSWCO stronger and vibrant.

The EKSWCO meanwhile expressed grave concern over the potential illegal influx and demographic threat to the indigenous people of the district and resolved to be vigilant and strengthen the inner line permit checking system in the district with the help of the district administration.

The rising POCSO cases in the district was brought to the house debate by Women Welfare Society chairperson Machey Yangfo, who appealed to the EKSWCO to start a rigorous campaign against POCSO cases, and to take a strong stand against it.

The organisation further resolved to put a blanket ban on hunting wildlife and birds in the district. Arunachal Pradesh Chemists & Drugs Association president Pawang Bagang raised the issue of malpractices by medical professionals in the health sector, especially in terms of prescribing non-brand pharmaceutical drugs by doctors.