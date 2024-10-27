Guv interacts with troops in Anini

ITANAGAR, 26 Oct: Governor KT Parnaik and his wife Anagha Parnaik interacted with the troops of the Indian Army in Anini in Dibang Valley district on Saturday during a sainik sammelan.

The governor said that the people of Arunachal Pradesh hold deep respect and

admiration for the armed forces – a sentiment earned through years of positive engagement with the local communities. He encouraged the troops to maintain this goodwill by adopting proactive welfare measures and fostering a positive attitude.

The governor urged the forces to collaborate with local residents on various initiatives while also encouraging the community to take ownership of all Sadbhavna projects. He also recommended involving the local civilian population in efforts to secure the border areas.

Parnaik advised the troops to stay physically fit, mentally vigilant, and aware of any hostile intentions across the border, ensuring the security and safety of the northern frontier.

2 Mountain Division General Officer Commanding Major General VS Deshpande and 117 Mountain Brigade Commander Brig K Jayashankar, along with various units of the Indian Army troops and officers and personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police participated in the sainik sammelan.

Local MLA Mopi Mihu, Deputy Commissioner Pagli Sora and Superintendent of Police Ringu Ngupok were also present. (Raj Bhavan)