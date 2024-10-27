Workshop for civil service aspirants conducted

ITANAGAR, 26 Oct: Yuva Drishti – an NGO of civil service officers currently posted in East Kameng district – organized a free comprehensive workshop for the state civil service aspirants here on Saturday.

During the workshop, experienced APCS officers provided important examination preparation tips to over 30 aspiring candidates.

The initiative, launched by APCS officers Nikrun Bui, James Dado, Yomgam Marde, David Koyu, and all circle officers, was born from their shared vision of contributing meaningfully and selflessly to the society, empowering the local youths and addressing various issues that the society faces, the NGO said in a release.

“The workshop was just one of many planned activities under the Yuva Drishti’s banner,” the release said.