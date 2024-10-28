JULLANG, 27 Oct: The management department of Himalayan University (HU) here organised a two-day workshop on ‘Entrepreneurial mindset and startup strategies and effective communication and presentation skills’ for its students from 25-26 October.

“The workshop was aimed at developing entrepreneurial mindset, which will help students in business administration,” it stated in a release.

Addressing the participants, HU vice-chancellor Venu Gopal expressed appreciation for department’s initiative, led by its HoD Tad Nime, and said that “such initiative will immensely help students in grabbing entrepreneurial mindsets.”

He also urged the faculty members of the university to “coordinate in establishing a communication club in the varsity campus.”

Nime in his address said that “in today’s context, getting absorbed into government job is very challenging as there is less opportunities, and therefore students and youths should embrace entrepreneurship and be a job provider not seeker.”

Entrepreneur Takam Tayem, RGU Assistant Professor Gautam Huidrom, HU assistant professor Jumge Pale, and Yachuli Govt College Assistant Professor Miss Joram Pera were the resource persons of the workshop.