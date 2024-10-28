NHPC organises walkathon

[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, 27 Oct: NHPC ED LK Tripathi flagged off a walkathon here on Saturday as part of the NHPC’s Vigilance Awareness Week (VAW) celebration.

The walkathon proceeded from the NHPC Dibang Multipurpose Project (DMP) office to the Kera Aa general ground, during which slogans for promoting corruption-free India and transparent working style were raised. A large number of officers and employees along with the project head participated in the walkathon.

“The Vigilance Awareness week is organised annually by the construction company during the month of October with the objective to increase awareness about lawful and ethical practices among employees, stakeholders and locals.”, informed DMP Senior Manager Varun Kumar.

“During the VAW, many programmes, like painting competition and debate competition are organised for creating awareness about vigilance among the students in schools. A painting competition and debate competition regarding creating awareness among students on vigilance was organised at Kendriya Vidyalaya Roing on 21 October and 22 October. Thereafter, a debate competition and essay competition regarding creating awareness among project employees on vigilance were also organised at the DMPP administrative office on 24 October and 25 October,” he added.