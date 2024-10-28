DKGC annual day celebration begins

[ Prem Chetry ]

TAWANG, 27 Oct: The 8th annual day celebration of Dorjee Khandu Government College (DKGC) began with a vibrant and colourful opening ceremony at Tsangyang Gyatso High Altitude Stadium here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering said, “I believe the annual college day celebration brings a drastic change in the students, as they portrayed the qualities of leadership, team work, confidence, hard work, cooperation, volunteerism and social spirit.”

“This will also create a strong bond between teachers and students,” he added, and encouraged the students to continue excelling academically while also nurturing their talents and passions.

Highlighting the importance of culture, tradition, and cleanliness, he emphasized that “culture and tradition are not just remnants of the past but are living aspects of our identity, shaping who we are as individuals and as a society.”

The MLA also encouraged the students to embrace sports as a part of their routines, emphasizing that physical fitness is key to mental wellbeing.

Acknowledging Tawang’s significance as a prominent tourist destination, he said that he will be launching a ‘Clean and green Tawang’ campain with a dedicated team of students from DKGC, who will also serve as ambassadors.

“These student ambassadors will actively visit villages and tourist spots, fostering awareness around cleanliness and environmental conservation,” he said, and pledged to allocate Rs 5 lakhs for the purpose.

Earlier, DKGC Principal Dr Yeshi Gyesen emphasized the importance of the celebration, recognizing the achievements of both students and faculty members, and reflecting on the college’s journey and future aspirations.

The ceremony was declared open with the unfurling of the college flag by the MLA, followed by a march past by the contingents of the four houses – Bumla, Nagula, Sela and Gashila.

The ceremony was enlivened by an array of cultural performances by students. These included a Mega dance that honored the rich heritage of Monpa culture, a fusion musical performance by the college band.

Among others, DC Tawang, Kangki Darang President and Secretary General Monpa Mimang Tsogpa Pema Chowang and Pema Chowang, DDSE Rhidhar Phuntso, Programme Executive AIR Tashi Dorjee, government officials, representatives of AMSU, ATDSU and the alumni witnessed the inaugural ceremony.