Tirap win overall team championship title

PASIGHAT, 28 Oct: Tirap district with 97 points emerged the overall team champion at the 4th State Level Judo Championship, which concluded here in East Siang district on Monday.

Tirap won 18 gold, 1 silver, and 4 bronze medals.

Kra Daadi district with 64 points secured the runner-up position. They won 5 gold, 11 silver, and 6 bronze medals.

Kamdon Boi and Gegul Goi were the ‘individual champions’ in the men’s and

women’s category, respectively.

The ‘promising player’ awards in the boy’s and girls’ categories were won by Danshi Pangtok and Manjula Marai, respectively.

Organized by the East Siang District Judo Association, under the aegis of the Arunachal Judo Association and the Sports Authority of Arunachal, this year’s championship saw enthusiastic participation of 155 athletes from 17 districts.

The competitions were held across 43 categories, covering sub-junior, junior, cadet, and senior.

The closing ceremony was attended by MLA Tapi Darang, AdiSU president Jirbo Jamoh, ABKYW vice-president Manning Moyong and ABKYW convener Nangku Melong.

All of them emphasized the importance of such events in fostering youth empowerment and sportsmanship across the state.

In alignment with the global celebration of the World Judo Day on 28 October, a special lecture session was also held, enriching the event with insights into judo’s values and history.

The Rashtriya Raksha University provided technical support and equipment for the event.