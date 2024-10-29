DNGC organizes ‘Cosmic Curiosity Carrnival-2024’

ITANAGAR, 28 Oct: The Science Club of Dera Natung Govt College (DNGC) here organized ‘Cosmic Curiosity Carrnival-2024,’ the first official programme of the college’s Science Club, with the theme ‘Bridge between worlds: Science and imagination’ at the college auditorium on Monday.

The highlight of the programme was the official logo competition for the Science Club, and science working model competitions which saw the participation of around 80 students.

Tamchi Heena, Tsering Droma, Marken Riram, Khoda Tapu Job and Pura Sumpi from the botany department were adjudged 1st, Tashi Pema, Pona Moinyak, Liya Haider and Pormak Dignium from the zoology department were 2nd and Yapuk Yangfo, Naziya Parween, Minyir Ingo, Orjonkam Tikhak and Yapi Diru from the mathematics department were adjudged 3rd in the science working model competition.

Earlier, DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan in his inaugural address emphasized the importance of popularizing science education among the students.

Science club convener Dr Gyati Tachang Tado and co-coordinator Dr Ratna Tayeng also spoke.