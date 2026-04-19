ITANAGAR, 18 Apr: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Friday constituted fact-finding committees (FFCs) on coal mining and ferro-alloy silicon industries in Arunachal Pradesh and the construction of Arunachal Frontier Highway (NH 913), it informed in a release.

The three-member committee on coal mining and ferro-alloy silicon industries, headed by Tammi Panggu as its chairman, has been mandated to examine the functioning, transparency, and environmental compliance of mining and industrial activities, and to investigate alleged irregularities and ecological degradation.

It will conduct in-depth research and field studies, including a detailed probe into the Kharsang coal block (Namchik-Nampong) in Changlang district, prepare a comprehensive and actionable roadmap for ensuring accountability and sustainable development, and submit its report on or before 30 April.

Similarly, the FFC on the Arunachal Frontier Highway (NH 913), headed by Bengia Hashi as its chairman, will also submit its report on or before 30 April.

During a special executive body meeting of the APCC,held at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan here on Friday, convened by its president Bosiram Siram, the APCC expressed serious concern that “coal mining and ferro-alloy silicon industries activities are being allowed to function without adequate accountability, raising questions over the role of the state government in safeguarding environmental and public interests,” the release said.

The APCC also held an extensive discussion on the serious anomalies in the Arunachal Frontier Highway project, the release said, and added that the members present at the meeting strongly criticised the state BJP government for “blatant corruption, lack of transparency, and deviation from the original alignment of this strategically important project.”

The APCC asserted that the Arunachal Frontier Highway is not merely a development project “but a critical defence strategic infrastructure,” and that any deviation from its original alignment raises serious concerns not only about governance but also about national security, the release said.

Siram reiterated that the APCC would stand firmly for the protection of indigenous rights, environmental integrity, national security, and the strategic interests of the state.

During the meeting, vice chairman of the FFC on the Niglok ferro-silicon factory, Tammi Panggu, presented a detailed report, highlighting alarming issues related to its operations, the release said.

The meeting was attended by senior party leaders and state office bearers.