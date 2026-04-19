ITANAGAR, 18 Apr: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) has fielded an 11-member ju-jitsu team, comprising six men and five women, for the All India Inter-University Ju-Jitsu (Men/Women) Tournament 2025-26.

The players are Chera Ado (Govt College Doimukh), Ong Seng Lee Singpho (RGU), Neetonlum Manyu (RGU), Bikash Sungkurang (RGU), Nanu Nabam (RGU), Byabang Bhupai (Dera Natung GovtCollege), Dugi Lulu (Dera Natung Govt College), Langkung Adam (RGU), Toi Bam (RGU), Kago Asung (RGU), and Langkung Meyeng (Don Bosco College).

Arunachal Pradesh Ju-Jitsu Association president Langkhung Rade and research scholar Pakpa Yengkhom are the coach and manager of the team.

The event will be held at LNCT University, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, from 20 to 24 April.