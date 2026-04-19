ITANAGAR, 18 Apr: The Naharlagun police have arrested a person for allegedly threatening a mobile phone shopkeeper by pointing a gun at him on 10 April, claiming that he was a member of the All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU).

“The man later fled from the spot and was absconding,” said Naharlagun SP Dr Nyelam Nega in a release on Friday.

The SP said that the ANSU team also lodged an FIR,stating that the alleged accused does not belong to the ANSU and was maligning its name. In this regard a case U/S 351(2) BNS r/w Sec 25(1)(a) of the Arms Act was registered, the release said.

“The entire incident was recorded on CCTV installed in the shop, which police successfully retrieved during the course of investigation,” the SP said.

A team of Naharlagun police took swift action under the supervision of the SP, and conducted multiple raids at different locations in and around the capital region and in the man’s native village Jayanti in East Kameng district.

Due to the extreme pressure created by the police action, the alleged accused, identified as Baba Tabu (32), surrendered at the Naharlagun police station, and was subsequently arrested.

He was produced before the Naharlagun JMFC and remanded to four days’ police custody. A suspected arm has been recovered and will be sent to the FSL for expert opinion, the SP said in the release.