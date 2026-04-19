MOUNT ABU, 18 Apr: Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik highlighted the close connection between management science and spirituality, especially in the context of the armed forces, who operate in some of the most demanding and unpredictable conditions.

He said this after inaugurating a five-day national dialogue on self-empowerment and mental wellness for security forces personnel at the Brahma Kumaris’ international headquarters here in Rajasthan on Thursday.

He said that continuous alertness, harsh terrain, operational uncertainty, and high-stakes decision-making often lead to stress and mental fatigue. In such circumstances, he emphasised, spirituality offers a deeper sense of purpose and clarity, helping individuals rise above anxiety and remain focused on their duties.

“By fostering mindfulness, responsibility, and a broader perspective of life, spirituality enables personnel to clear mental clutter, sharpen decision-making, and sustain motivation over the long term,”he said.

The governor said that, while stress is a natural part of life, it must be managed effectively through balanced routines, healthy lifestyles, emotional support systems, and positive coping strategies.

“Bringing together self-empowerment, mastery over the mind, and sound stress management,” he noted, “builds strong mental resilience, enhances clarity in decision-making, and nurtures a sense of inner peace.”

He emphasised the need to promote the timeless values of yoga, self-discipline, and a balanced way of life, which nurture both physical wellbeing and mental clarity.

Highlighting the importance of building ideal citizens, the governor underlined that education must be complemented by discipline, a strong sense of purpose, and motivation to serve society. He further called for fostering a “whole-of-nation spirit, where individuals rise above narrow interests and work collectively with responsibility, integrity, and a shared commitment to the nation’s progress and unity.”

Parnaik described Arunachal as a living example of India’s unity in diversity, where numerous distinct tribes, each with their own rich traditions and cultural identities, coexist in harmony.

The governor said also that Arunachal stands as a shining symbol of grassroots nationalism, where cultural pride and national identity go hand in hand. He further highlighted that the state is steadily contributing to the nation’s economic growth through its natural resources, hydropower potential, and development initiatives, while actively aligning its progress with the larger vision of a Viksit Bharat, driven by collective aspiration and inclusive growth.

Organised by the security services wing of the Rajyoga Education & Research Foundation, the programme seeks to equip personnel with practical tools for managing stress and uncertainty, strengthening inner resilience, and integrating spiritual awareness with professional responsibilities.

The initiative reflects a growing recognition that mental stability and emotional strength are essential pillars for those serving in high-pressure security environments. (Lok Bhavan)