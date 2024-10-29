DVADC warns drugs peddlers

[ Prem Chetry ]

DIRANG, 28 Oct: The Dirang Village Anti-Drug Committee (DVADC) has warned that it will initiate action under the customary laws against drug peddlers in Dirang subdivision in West Kameng district.

“If any drug peddler is caught, legal proceedings will be initiated as per customary laws, and if their

relatives interfere in the matter, they shall have the same fate,” said DVADC member Tseri Gonpapa.

He informed all individuals involved in illegal drug trade in and around Dirang village that the DVADC, in collaboration with the Dirang Village Council (DVC), has taken a firm stance against drug peddling and related activities.

“We want to make it unequivocally clear that any individual or group indulging in the sale, distribution, or support of illegal drugs will face strict legal action,” he said, adding that “our community prioritises the safety and wellbeing of its residents, and we are committed to eradicating the drug menace from our village.”

The DVADC urged all individuals involved in such activities to “cease immediately.”

The consequences of continued involvement will include legal prosecution, community sanctions, and potential imprisonment. “We are actively working with law enforcement agencies to monitor and apprehend those engaged in these harmful practices,and let this serve as a final warning. The DVADC and the DVC will not tolerate drug-related activities in our community,” the DVADC warned.