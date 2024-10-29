Cabinet approves setting up of ARC

ITANAGAR, 28 Oct: The state Cabinet on Monday approved a proposal for setting up of an Administrative Reforms Commission (ARC) to ensure efficient governance and address the challenges faced by the state administration.

The ARC will recommend measures to improve the state’s governance functioning, striving to create a more efficient, citizen-centric and accountable administration.

The Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, also took several major decisions.

The Cabinet approved framing of a transfer and posting policy for various nurses of all cadres in the health & family welfare department, so that quality healthcare services can be provided to the people.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to change the name of Special Investigation Cell (Vigilance) to Anti-Corruption Bureau.

The cabinet approved renaming the Naharlagun railway station as Itanagar railway station and recommended the same to the Centre for consideration.

The move will benefit travellers to plan their visit to the capital of Arunachal Pradesh, the statement said.

The state Cabinet also approved the amendment of the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme, 2011 and formulated the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme, 2024.

The newly amended scheme now includes enhanced rates in compensation to victims of crimes as listed in the schedule appended to the scheme.

It further approved amendment of the Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission Service Rules, 2022.

The council of ministers further approved the proposal for granting a special grade to police constables, head constables and assistant sub-inspectors (civil police/APPBn/IRBn), including MT and telecom wings of the police department.

The decision will ensure on-time career progression by granting honorary promotion in the form of special grade from the level of constable up to sub-inspector in the state police.

The approval of the proposal will redress the discontentment amongst police personnel who have not got promotion for a long period.

The Cabinet also approved in principle the proposal for a one-time relaxation of recruitment rule of auxiliary nurse and midwife (ANM) and absorption of the existing contractual ANM on seniority basis.

Framing of recruitment rules for the posts of assistant professor, assistant director of nursing, associate professor, and assistant nursing superintendent in the department of health and family welfare were also approved by the Cabinet.

It further approved amendment and notification of the Arunachal Pradesh Horticulture Services Amendment Rules, 2024.

The proposal for amendment of recruitment rules for the posts of assistant engineer (auto) in the Arunachal Pradesh State Transport Services also got a positive nod from the state Cabinet.

Further, amendment of recruitment rules for the post of Assistant Professor Rules, 2012 and amendment of recruitment rules for headmaster and vice principal were approved by the state Cabinet.

It also approved the proposal for relaxation of the promotion ratio of direct recruitment and promotional post of assistant conservator of forests (EG) in the department of environment, forest & climate change.

The proposal for amendment of recruitment rules to the post of assistant audit officer in the directorate of audit & pensions, department of finance, planning and investment, also got the Cabinet’s nod.

In a bid to strengthen the human resource capital with technical know-how in the department of transport, the state Cabinet gave the positive nod for creation of 10 posts of motor vehicle inspector and 10 posts of LDC-cum-computer operator (skilled) in the directorate of transport. (CM’s PR Cell)