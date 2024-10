Governor KT Parnaik and his wife Anagha Parnaik participated in ‘Ek ped maa ke naam’ plantation programmes in Dibang Valley HQ Anini and at the district hospital in Lower Dibang Valley district on 26 and 27 October, respectively. The events were organized by the Anini divisional forest officer and the Dibang divisional forest officer, respectively. (Raj Bhavan)