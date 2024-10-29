Pan-India rescue and rehabilitation campaign launched

YUPIA, 28 Oct: The Papum Pare district administration, in collaboration with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), launched the Pan-India Rescue and Rehabilitation Campaign from the Yupia market here on Monday.

The month-long campaign is a nationwide initiative focused on rescuing and rehabilitating vulnerable populations, such as victims of human trafficking, forced and child labours, and other forms of exploitation.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Circle Officer-cum-District Labour and Employment Officer Mary Bui informed that the campaign involves a collaborative effort by governmental bodies, NGOs, law enforcement agencies, and community organizations working together to identify, rescue, and support victims, ensuring that their rights and wellbeing are protected.

ICDS Deputy Director-cum-DPO Jaya Taba spoke about Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act and the POCSO Act.

“Children under 14 years are banned from working in hazardous industries and occupations and adolescents (14-18 years) are allowed to work but are prohibited from hazardous jobs like mining, explosives, and chemical manufacturing,” Taba said and exhortedshopkeepers and hoteliers to follow the rules.

Legal-cum-Probation Officer Tarh Nagu spoke about the legal provisions under the child protection laws, the POCSO Act and legal adoption.

Members of NGO Satra, which campaigns against child marriage, also participated in the programme. (DIPRO)