Health min. inaugurates LMO plant, 8-bedded ICU at zonal hospital Aalo

AALO, 29 Oct: Health and family welfare minister Biyuram Wahge on Tuesday inaugurated a Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) plant and an 8-bedded ICU equipped with modern facilities at zonal hospital here in West Siang district, fulfilling a long-felt need of the hospital.

The plant can fill upto 40 oxygen cylinders at a time.

Wahge advised the doctors and the nurses to render services to the people with utmost sincerity and dedication.

The zonal hospital here is one of the best performing hospitals in the state. Recently, the hospital has been awarded LaQshya certification for fulfilling all standard services of labour room and OT.

Five out of 11 health and wellness centres in West Siang have received NQAS certificate from govt. of India. In the last four years, no malaria cases have been reported in the district.

The minister appreciated the health department, West Siang, led by DMO Dr. Dubom Bagra for the achievements.

Wahge also inspected the two under construction hospital buildings, and asked the executing agencies to complete them within six months. He also directed the executing agencies to install air conditioners in all the OPD waiting halls.

NHM mission director Marge Sora appealed to the health workers and doctors to be sincere in their duties. He also appealed to the health department to ensure timely vaccination of children.

Earlier, the DMO and Dr. Karken Rina briefed the minister about the activities of health department of West Siang.

The minister was accompanied by DC Mamu Hage, SP Abhimanyu Poswal and the health officers.

Later, Wahge along with MLA Topin Ete and West Siang ZPC Tumpe Ete and the DC inspected the Darka and Pobdi PHCs.

At Pobdi, the GBs and the panchayat leaders urged the minister to upgrade the Pobdi PHC to a CHC.

At Kamba, the minister visited the Kamba CHC and interacted with the doctors, nurse and panchayat leaders.

ZPMs of Kamba, Damli Niri and Mari Kato urged the minister to post an allopathic doctor as the CHC is running without an allopathic doctor for several months. (DIPRO)