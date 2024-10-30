Org seeks upgrade of lab technician recruitment rules

ITANAGAR, 29 Oct: Arunachal Pradesh Confederation of Medical Laboratory Sciences (APCMLS) has appealed to the state government to upgrade the recruitment rules of laboratory technicians and to constitute a committee for proper cadre structure for the medical laboratory technicals at par with other institutes across the country.

The APCMLS made the appeal during its foundation day programme held at the auditorium of Ramakrishna Mission, Hospital (RKMH) here on Sunday amidst the presence of RKMH assistant secretary Swami Jyotirananda Ji Maharaj, advocate Karo Taja, APCMLS vice president Odang Tamuk, general secretary Flago Karo and others.

The APCMLS has also urged the GoAP to ensure early advertisement of 193 vacant laboratory technician posts, increase wages of laboratory technicians working in any private sector across the state and early establishment of functional State Allied

and Healthcare Council besides providing patient care allowance, apron and washing allowance etc.