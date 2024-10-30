Oyan villagers felicitate power-lifter Rajiv Pait

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 29 Oct: Rajiv Pait of Oyan village, who had won gold in the recently concluded power lifting championship in Hyderabad, was accorded a warm reception by the locals at his native village on Tuesday.

26-year-old Rajiv is one among eight powerlifters of the state, who won gold in the championship in different categories. He lifted 67.5 kg in senior category and won ‘Strongman of India’ title at the championship, which was organized by World Powerlifting Congress (WPC) India.

Members of Oyan Bane Kebang led by Boken Pao, Pait Opin Kebang (Do:pang), gaon burahs, VDP members and senior villagers including women of Oyan village felicitated the young sportsman for his stupendous achievement.

Oyan Gaon Burah Sadin Pait stated that Rajiv’s success is a matter of pride for not

only the villagers but the entire state. He further expressed hope that Rajiv’s efforts in the field of sports would encourage other budding sportspersons.

Rajiv had earlier won district level (Aalo) and state level weightlifting competition this year and was selected for playing at national level. He has completed his graduation and wants to serve the nation by joining the security forces.