Rojgar mela: 142 get appointment letters

ITANAGAR, 29 Oct: Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed over 51,000 appointment letters to the successful candidates who were selected for various jobs under different departments across the country, through conferencing during the 13th edition of Rojgar Mela on Tuesday.

While attending Rojgar Mela in Arunachal Pradesh, Union MoS for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying and Panchayati Raj prof. S.P Singh Baghel handed over 142 number of appointment letters to the candidates selected for various government jobs in the postal, railways and home departments etc.

Prof. Baghel while addressing the gathering stated that “meritocracy is the only criteria adopted by the present government for selecting candidates, hence there is no room for any unfair means including political interference.” The Minister said that the central government is committed to providing jobs to the youths of the country.”

Agriculture and allied minister Gabriel D. Wangsu, who also attended the programme, congratulated the successful candidates and described the occasion as a momentous occasion for the young Indians. He called upon the candidates to give their best while serving the nation.

MLA Ratu Techi and director of postal services Alice Vizo were among those who attended the Rojgar Mela programme.