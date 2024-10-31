DHS bids farewell to Riba

ITANAGAR, 30 Oct: The officers and staff of directorate of health services gave warm farewell to its joint director (establishment) Dr. Moli Riba, GA branch assistant Kusum Borah and Para Medical Worker (PMW), Leprosy section Rakhal Misra at the DHS conference hall on Wednesday on their superannuation.

Dr. Riba joined as MO (Allo) at Aalo on 13 January, 1989. Thereafter, he had served in various places like Namsai, Roing, Tezu, Anini, Koloriang, Daporijo, Aalo, Ziro, Naharlagun, Yingkiong in various capacities as SMO(SG),DRCHO, DMO & DDHS(E-I). Later, he was promoted as Jt. DHS (E) in DHS office, Naharlagun from where he superannuated.

Borah had joined as LDC on 22nd December 1983 in DHS office. She was later promoted to UDC on 13.06.91 and later as assistant on 12.07.18. from where she retired.

Misra joined as PMW in NLEP section at Aalo on 13 Feb, 1989. Later, he was posted in the NLEP section of Naharlagun from where he superannuated.

DHS Dr. Riken Rina described Borah and Misra as silent and sincere workers and thanked them for their selfless service. He also appreciated Dr. Riba’s crucial role in streamlining the department and in the setting up of Nursing School, Aalo. Also, his role in bringing Ayush facilities in the various districts was much appreciated by him. The function was attended by all the officers and staff of the health department.