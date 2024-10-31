Tobacco products, unauthorized items seized

DOIMUKH, 30 Oct: Tobacco products and unauthorized items like petrol and liquor were seized and the shopkeepers selling them illegally were penalized during unannounced checking of shops in Tigdo village under Doimukh circle especially around educational institutions as part of ‘Tobacco Free Youth Campaign 2.0’ on Wednesday.

During the checking conducted by the district administration and led by Doimukh town magistrate Nyalisa Raji and Yupia trade development officer Tai Arun, the general public and shopkeepers were also sensitized on COTPA, 2003, Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, trade related rules and the objectives of Tobacco Free Youth Campaign 2.0.

Further, few trading license were also renewed on the spot by the trade development officer on the request of shopkeepers.

Later, all the seized items were disposed off at the premises of Doimukh SDO office in presence of SDO Kipa Raja and inspection team members which also included officials of department of trade & commerce, Yupia and police personnel from Doimukh PS.