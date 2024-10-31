NSS unit of DNGC participates at NIC in Haryana

ITANAGAR, 30 Oct: Fourteen National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers from Dera Natung Government College (DNGC), led by NSS programme officer Botem Moyong participated in the National Integration Camp (NIC), which was held at Indira Gandhi University, Meerpur, Haryana from 21 to 27 October.

The event themed ‘Youth for my Bharat & Youth for digital literacy’ was aimed at fostering the feeling and spirit of unity in diversity among the participants. It also focused on the cultural and heritage exchange, developing the feelings of brotherhood among the students.

Various activities, such as yoga sessions, cultural processions, training on disaster management, talk on digital literacy, heritage walk, lecture on cyber security, sightseeing, sports competition, state-wise cultural competitions etc were held during the weeklong programme.

In the state-wise cultural competition, the NSS unit of DNGC secured the second position.

In the 100 metre race, Bamchiri Dabang and Tao Peri, both NSS volunteers from DNGC, won the first and third positions in the girls’ and boys’ categories, respectively.

As a part of heritage walk, the team visited the centuries old Raja Rao Tularam Haveli (built in 1790), located in Meerpur village in Rewari district, Haryana. They also visited the Rewari Heritage Steam Loco Shed, the only surviving steam locomotive shed in India.

Besides Arunachal Pradesh, more than 200 NSS volunteers from Andhra Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir, Kerala, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Pondicherry, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Delhi, West Bengal and hosts Haryana attended the camp.

Meanwhile, the team has returned here on Wednesday morning and met DNGC principal Dr. M.Q Khan in his office.

Dr. Khan lauded the team for their talent, discipline, dedication and hardwork.