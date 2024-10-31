Outreach prog at DNGC

ITANAGAR, 30 Oct: A one-day outreach programme was organized by the career counselling & placement cell, DNGC in collaboration with the Arunachal Public Service Commission (APPSC) at the DNGC’s conference hall here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, APPSC chairman prof. Pradip Lingfa elucidated the newly introduced SOP manual of APPSC, grievances cell, special facilities for the PWD candidates, helpline number, window period for document scrutiny, biometric attendance etc. for the conduct of fair examination and selecting best candidates in the state.

APPSC member Jalash Pertin highlighted their main objective for visiting different higher educational institutions. He informed about inclusion of new syllabus on history of Arunachal Pradesh in APPSCE and encouraged the students to visit libraries and read books relevant to the history of the state.

APPSC member Col. Koj Tari also insisted for meticulous study, consulting previous year question papers from the website and managing time properly. He exhorted on the benefits of involving in NCC and NSS in the college for future job provisions and warned from indulging in substance abuse.

Earlier, DNGC principal Dr. M.Q. Khan, in his address, assured to work in close coordination with the state’s highest recruiting agency for producing more competent citizens. He encouraged the students to have positive outlook towards hard work, merit and giving best performances in the competitive examinations.

The counselling event was attended by the HoDs of various departments, teaching faculties and 140 students. The program was coordinated by DNGC’s career counselling & placement cell co-coordinator Dr. Ratna Tayeng.