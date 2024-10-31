Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrated at Pasighat

PASIGHAT, 30 Oct: To commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ or ‘National Unity Day’ was celebrated with all religious communities here at DC’s conference hall in East Siang district on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, DC T. Taggu highlighted the hardship and contributions that Sardar Patel endured to unify this nation into one.

“Secularism is our power and this nation has given us power to stand for own rights and equality irrespective of race, religions, caste, creed and in other aspects,” he added. He has appealed to everyone to keep the spirits of sanity and unity towards each other.

Superintendent of police Dr. S. Singhal also spoke.

As a part of the celebration, mini marathon “Run for Unity’ was organized, recalling Sardar Patel’s contribution to unify India.

ADC (Hq) Tatling Pertin and other officials, and members from different religious communities attended the celebration. (DIPRO)