PPOs issued on last working day of three officers

ITANAGAR, 1 Nov: For the first time, the finance department issued Pension Payment Orders (PPOs) and other retirement benefits to three officers of the state government on the last working day of their service on Wednesday.

Principal secretary Kaling Tayeng handed over the PPO and other documents to retiring PWD (Highways) Chief Engineer Robin Nani.

Earlier that day, Audit & Pension (A&P) director Tarh Tabin presented the PPO and other documents to retiring Director of Women & Child Development (WCD) T. Pertin Loyi at the mini secretariat in Naharlagun, in the presence of a team of officers and officials from the WCD department, including incoming director Tsering Wangmu Thongon.

Deputy Director of Health Services & Family Welfare Dr. Nabam Plaza led a team to receive the PPO and other documents for retiring assistant Kusum Borah, who retired on 31 October, at the mini secretariat in Naharlagun.

While the retirees expressed their gratitude to the finance department and the directorate of audit & pension for providing the PPOs on their last working day, the A&P director emphasized the importance of submitting pension papers at least four months ahead of retirement, along with the complete set of documents. The A&P director also wished the retiring officers a healthy, peaceful and prosperous retirement.