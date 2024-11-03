CS urges youth to shun drugs, engage in sports

BOMDILA, 2 Nov: Chief secretary Manish Kumar Gupta urged the youths to actively engage in sporting activities and stay away from drugs.

“Arunachal Pradesh is one of the most beautiful states in the country blessed with stunning ecology and immense potential for adventure tourism. Youth may engage with institutes like, NIMAS, Dirang, and pursue adventure tourism courses, which can effectively promote tourism in the region,” Gupta said after inaugurating a multi-sport stadium under the Khelo India project here on Saturday.

He commended the West Kameng district administration for banning single-use plastic items in the

township here, and called for active community participation to maintain cleanliness under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

“Cleanliness can entirely transform the area’s overall appearance, and the District Urban Development Agency must take this responsibility seriously,” he said.

EAC Choiki Dondup informed that the table tennis court developed under the Khelo India project is the first of its kind in the state. The indoor stadium offers facilities for various sports, including badminton, boxing, a sports gymnasium and more, aiming to draw youth toward sports as a preventive measure against the drug menace.

Gupta also visited the DC’s office and took stock of the progress made in the construction under the augmentation project as well as the new building of the General Hospital here.

The medical superintendent of the general hospital here apprised the chief secretary about shortage of doctors, which is affecting the hospital’s overall performance, and appealed for additional manpower.

Gupta also visited a new Gonpa at Vibrant Village (VV) Pedung and reviewed the progress of various schemes under the VV programme.

In Rupa, the chief secretary visited the Community Health Center, Gyatpong stadium and Chillipam Gompa.

Earlier, he visited Dirang subdivision, including the Government Sheep Breeding Farm at Sangti, Shraddha Mission School at Khaso and Thembang Heritage Village.

At Thembang, the Local Coordination Committee presented an overview of the heritage project.

The chief secretary advised the LCC to halt modern construction within the core zone of the heritage site as it detracts from the village’s historical appearance.

The villagers of Thembang also shared the historical significance of the village, including its association with the 1962 Indo-China war. (DIPRO)