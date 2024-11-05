TSGAP reiterates support to Tibetan cause

BOMDILA, 4 Nov: A team of Tibet Support Group of Arunachal Pradesh (TSGAP), led by its president Tarh Tarak and secretary-general Nima Sange on Sunday called on Penpa Tsering, the Sikyong of Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), the Dharamshala-based Tibetan government-in-exile, at Tenzingang Tibetan settlement in West Kameng district, and reiterated the group’s solidarity and support to the Tibetan cause.

Tarak said that TSGAP will continue its support to the Tibetan freedom struggle and work for the basic welfare of the Tibetan community residing in Arunachal Pradesh. He also said that the TSGAP will organize a series of events to bring mass awareness about Tibetans and the Tibet issues.

While highlighting the relation between Tibet and Arunachal Pradesh before the independence, Tarak advocated freedom of Tibet from China to restore the aged-old barter trade between Arunachal Pradesh and Tibet.

“TSGAP team firmly believes that under the leadership of Sikyong Penpa Tsering, CTA will renew its call for finding a solution to the decades-old Tibet conflict with China through talks,” he said.

Tsering, who arrived here on Monday on a four-day state visit, especially West Kameng and Tawang, appreciated TSGAP for its support to the Tibetan cause and issue.

Highlighting the CTA’s stand on the Tibet issue, the Sikyong of CTA said he would visit eastern part of Arunachal Pradesh in January next year.

Kalaktang MLA Tsetan Chombey, Tibetan settlement officer Rapten Tsering, and other officials of CTA were present during the interactive meeting.

The TSGAP team also met Speaker of Tibetan Parliament in-exile Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, Tibetan Member of Parliament in-exile Ven Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tsetan, TSO coordinator Tenzin Lhagyal and other senior officers of CTA here on 3 November and apprised them of the activities carried out by TSGAP and its future course of action on Tibetan cause.

The TSGAP team also attended the consecration-cum-inauguration of a new prayer hall at Thubchog Gatsel Ling Monastery here on 4 November.