Follow-up meet of Chintan Shivir held

ITANAGAR, 6 Nov: A follow-up meeting on the key strategies formulated during the Chintan Shivir- cum-Education Conclave held in August this year, was held for Papum Pare district and ICR region at DK convention centre here on Wednesday.

This review marked a significant step towards consolidating various factors, including merger of low and zero enrollment schools as well as the impact on local communities and meeting infrastructural and manpower gaps to foster better learning environments and access to quality education.

Education minister P.D Sona said, “This review is a necessary step towards a more responsive and efficient educational system that prioritizes student needs.” He advised the DDSE to prepare the merger plans after making a proper verification.

“The district merger plans should be practical and not hypothetical. Plans should be devoid of cultural, social and political differences,” the minister said. He urged all the stakeholders, including the PRI members and officials of the education department to diligently prepare the plans.

The minister further stated that the outcome of the entire exercises under the Chintan Shivir may be slow, but there definitely will be a tangible improvement in the education scenario in the coming years.

“Our current focus is to improve the quality of education at the elementary level and this is our first step in this direction,” he said while urging all the stakeholders to cooperate with the education department.

The minister informed that the improvement of kitchen sheds and welfare measures for the cooks under PM Poshan is under consideration.

Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso, while highlighting the education scenario of his constituency, appealed to the education minister to support and assist in making the twin capital of Itanagar- Naharlagun an education hub not just for Arunachal Pradesh but the entire North East India.

Sagalee MLA Ratu Techi, ZPC Nabam Yakum also spoke on occasion.

ICR DDSE Sorang Tapi Jara and Papum Pare DPC Tang Moromi gave presentations on the merger plans for schools under ICR and Papum Pare region, respectively.

The review meeting was attended by education commissioner Amjad Tak, education secretary Duly Kamduk, Papum Pare DC Jiken Bomjen, ICR DC Talo Potom, PRI members, officials of education department and CBOs. (DIPRO)