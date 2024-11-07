‘Swachhta Captains’ on exposure tour to Mawlynnong

BOLENG, 6 Nov: An exposure tour organized for the ‘Swachhta Captains’ from 12 model clean villages in Siang district to Mawlynnong, Meghalaya, the cleanest village in Asia, was flagged off by Siang deputy commissioner P.N Thungon and Zilla Parishad chairperson Osi Pabin here on Tuesday.

The purpose of the tour is to provide participants with firsthand knowledge and

insights into the sustainable practices that have made Mawlynnong, a model of cleanliness and community-driven environmental stewardship.

The 12 selected villages in Siang district have been adopted as model clean villages, and the Swachhta Captains are tasked with leading cleanliness efforts in these communities. By visiting Mawlynnong, known for its outstanding waste management systems, sustainable practices and community engagement, the Swachhta Captains aim to learn valuable lessons that can be implemented in their own villages. This experience is expected to inspire participants to adopt similar practices in Siang district, where they will continue to promote cleanliness and environmental consciousness within their communities.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, DC P.N Thungon expressed his confidence in the impact of the exposure tour. “Mawlynnong has set an exemplary standard of cleanliness, and we believe that the knowledge and practices gained from this visit will help our Swachhta Captains lead the way in making Siang district a cleaner, healthier place to live,” he said.

ZPC Osi Pabin also spoke.

The exposure tour is an integral part of the Clean Siang Mission, which has adopted 12 model villages to showcase best practices in cleanliness and sustainability. (DIPRO)