Adi Youth Festival-’24 begins

PASIGHAT, 8 Nov: The three-day Adi Youth Festival-’24, with theme ‘Empowering youth, building tomorrow & say no to drugs and yes to life’, began at Giidii Notko here in East Siang district on Friday.

Organized by the youth wing of the Adi Ba:ne Kebang Youth Wing (ABKYW), the festival will feature a variety of events, including sports, cultural and literary competitions, a youth parliament, a beauty contest, etc.

The festival aims to provide a platform to the youthsof the community to connect and foster the spirit of brotherhood and unity among themselves.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Ojing Tasing, who inaugurated the festival, exhorted the youths of the community in particular and the state as a whole to take the community and the state to a greater height in all spheres of development with the spirit of dedication, innovation and futuristic outlook.

“The onus is on you to build a vibrant society,” Tasing said.

Recalling the contributions of pioneers of the community, the minister urged the youths to draw inspiration from them and make the community and the nation proud.

Tasing lauded the ABYKW for taking up the drug menace issue and making it one of the key themes of the festival to sensitize the youth to the drug problem.

Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng encouraged the youths to “explore the field of entrepreneurship and go for startups in various potential sectors like tourism, agriculture, horticulture, etc, and contribute to the state’s economy.”

He said that “the time has come to change our mindset and stop running after government jobs.”

ABK president Tadum Libang and ABYKW president Oki Dai and general secretary Apak Pertin also spoke.

The inaugural function was attended by, among others, MLAs Ninong Ering and Tapi Darang, PMC Chief Councillor Okiam Moyong Borang, DC Tayi Taggu, SP Pankaj Lamba, and AdiAne Bane president Onam Darang Pertin. (DIPRO)