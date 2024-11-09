OIL signs MoU with Namsai DA for aspirational dist project implementation

ITANAGAR, 8 Nov: The Oil India Limited on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Namsai district administration for implementation of the aspirational district project in the district.

As part of the MoU, the OIL will be providing financial assistance amounting to Rs 1 crore for installation of a modular operation theatre system inNamsai district hospital.

The MoU was signed by DC CR Khampa and OIL Executive Director (HR&FA) Madhujya Baruah, in the presence of officials from the OIL and the deputy commissioner’s office.

The modular operation theatre is a state-of-the-art operating room which will be equipped with advanced technology and will help in minimising the existing healthcare infrastructure gaps.

This comprehensive upgrade would transform the healthcare delivery system in Namsai, directly impacting lives by making advanced medical services accessible to all.

The aspirational district project was launched by the government of India to bring fast-track development in underdeveloped districts.

“With this MoU, OIL continues to reaffirm its commitment to social stewardship and sustainable development, aligning with national objectives while strengthening ties with communities in its operational regions,” the OIL said in a release.