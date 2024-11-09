National conclave on Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

ZIRO, 8 Nov: A national conclave on the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission began here in Lower Subansiri district on Friday in the presence of Health Minister Biyuram Wahge, local MLA Hage Appa, National Health Authority CEO LS Changsan, NHA Joint Secretary Kiran Gopal Vaska, Health Secretary Ira Singhal, DC Vivek HP, ABDM SMD Anu Singh, state mission directors and representatives from various states and union territories.

The conclave, hosted in collaboration with the National Health Authority (NHA), aims to recognize the dedicated efforts of states in advancing the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission – a transformative healthcare initiative envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The mission seeks to integrate health services digitally, bridging gaps in healthcare access and empowering citizens nationwide with a unique health ID. Through this mission, citizens can maintain streamlined medical records and access healthcare services, even in India’s remotest regions, enhancing the doctor-patient connection and fortifying healthcare delivery.

“Our state has witnessed firsthand the benefits of this mission. In regions where accessibility has long been an obstacle, the digital health mission has introduced telemedicine and online consultations, enabling quality healthcare delivery to communities in hard-to-reach areas. This initiative has become a vital lifeline, improving health outcomes and enhancing the quality of life across Arunachal Pradesh,” said Wahge.