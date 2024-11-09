Subansiri Upper HEP gains public support

[ Karda Natam ]

DUMPORIJO, 8 Nov: The people of Gusar circle here in Upper Subansiri district on Tuesday held a public meeting to discuss various issues related to the proposed Subansiri Upper Hydroelectric Project(HEP).

During the meeting, the people likely to be affected by the upcoming project unanimously decided to support the project for the development of their area.

Subansiri Upper Hydroelectric Project Left Bank

Affected Organisation (SUHPLBAO) president Adam Gusar highlighted the benefits and scopes of the project, stating that it will generate employment opportunities for the unemployed youths and villagers.

SUHPLBAO general secretary Kebi Nasi assured the organization’s support for implementation of the project.

The meeting was chaired by former MLA Larbin Nasi.