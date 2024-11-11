APCC welcomes SEC’s upholding membership of Cong PMC councillors

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 10 Nov: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Sunday welcomed the State Election Commission’s (SEC) upholding the membership of six Congress councillors of the Pasighat Municipal Council (PMC) under the provisions of Section 3 of the Members of Arunachal Pradesh Urban Local Bodies (Disqualification on Ground of Defection) Act, 2014.

Speaking to the media, APCC vice president Mina Toko said that “the deputy commissioner of East Siang district and the PMC secretary should allow a no-confidence motion and allow the six Congress councillors to form the governing body.”

“If this is delayed, developmental work in the district will be halted,” she said.

The six Congress councillors are Rebeka Panyang Megu, Yalop Nyigang Yomso, Ponung Radeng Saring, Mumcy Dupal Lollen, Okeng Tayeng and Kating Doruk.

Toko also sought the resignation of incumbent PMC Chief Councillor Okiam Moyong Borang on moral grounds, and said that the six councillors whose membership has been upheld by the SEC should be given the opportunity to serve.

“If Borang doesn’t resign, this would go against the law of the land and against the municipal laws. Sitting in that chair is unlawful of her,” said Toko, and also questioned the silence of East Siang DC Tayi Taggu and the state government in the matter.

Toko said that, according to the Arunachal Pradesh Municipal Act, 2007, a member who defects should be disqualified, and iterated that such a member “has no right to stay in that position.”

“If the SEC has given justice to the six Congress councillors, then in what capacity is Borang functioning and handling official business hours? She said.

Toko further said that the Congress demands a non-confidence motion on the issue.