APC strengthens regional journalism with inauguration of Seppa Press Club

SEPPA, 10 Nov: The Arunachal Press Club (APC) has expanded its presence with the official launch of the Seppa Press Club (SPC) here in East Kameng district on Sunday, marking another milestone for journalism in the state.

Led by Sime Lochung as its president and Sapna Tayem Taku as its general secretary, the SPC is now the second club affiliated with the APC, following the Ziro Press Club.

Speaking at the event, Seppa East MLA Ealing Tallang highlighted the role of journalists in society, calling on them to report on both positive and negative aspects of government work.

“The public trusts you, so don’t lose that trust,” he said, at the same time appealing to the public to support ethical journalism while cautioning

against those misusing the profession.

Tallang also assured to provide support for establishing a dedicated SPC building.

APC President Dodum Yangfo congratulated the SPC members and underscored the importance of responsible journalism. He encouraged them to follow the legacy of senior journalists from the district, including Dahey Sangno, Rupjyoti Patir and Asok Pillai, and urged them to uphold media ethics and differentiate between news and advertising.

Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) President Amar Sangno briefed the gathering on the history of the APC and the APUWJ, and emphasized the need for journalists to avoid bias in their reporting and uphold their responsibilities.

East Kameng Social Welfare and Cultural Organisation (EKSWCO) general secretary Kasung Cheda lauded the role of the media in the state’s development, and encouraged the SPC members to “strive for true journalism.”

The SPC comprises various media outlets, including Kameng Samachar, Arunachal News 24×7, Seppa 360, Hills News, AR-26 News, Voice Now, Arunachal Eye, and Eastern Journal.

The event was attended by dignitaries including Seppa Police Station Officer-in-Charge Inspector M Geyi, APC General Secretary Damien Lepcha, APUWJ General Secretary Sonam Jelly, and members of the Nyishi Elite Society, the EKSWCO, the Women Welfare Organisation, and the East Kameng Students’ Union.