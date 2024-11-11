AWAZ top torchbearer of Apatani society: MLA

ZIRO, 10 Nov: The Apatani Women Association Ziro (AWAZ) continues to remain the top torchbearer of the Apatani plateau, said Ziro-Hapoli MLA Hage Appa, while urging the organization to carry on with its good works in the greater interest of the society.

The MLA was speaking at the aluminium jubileecelebration-cum-4th general conference of the AWAZ at the Abotani Hall here in Lower Subansiri district on Sunday.

Congratulating the outgoing and newly appointed AWAZ executive members, Appa said, “Since its inception, AWAZ has initiated numerous innovative programmes and policies aimed at uplift of Apatani community. Now the results are there for all to see as

Tanii women have made significant advancements in the field of education, sports, fashion, glamour, and brought laurels not only for Apatani community but for the entire state.”

Emphasizing the need for collective growth, the MLA urged the AWAZ to work hand-in-hand with other pa-Tanii NGOs, the TSD, the AYA and the ASU, to take the Apatani society to greater heights.

Emphasizing on team work, president of Tanii Supung Dukung, HK Shalla, called for collaboration and convergence between the AWAZ and the TSD in the greater interest of the Apatani society. The TSD president also commended the excellent works done by the outgoing AWAZ executive body and advised the incoming incumbents to abide by the bye-laws of the AWAZ to maintain transparency and fairness in their societal works.

While accepting the fact that Apatani women havemore roles to play than their male counterparts in the Apatani society, Lower Subansiri ZPC Pura Dollo appealed to the ZPMs and gram panchayat leaders to support women empowerment as propagated by the AWAZ.

The new AWAZ president, Dr Subu Kampu Tasso,said that the main focus and activities of the AWAZ presently would be tackling the drug menace in the valley, undertaking cleanliness drives in and around the Apatani plateau, and organizing health awareness camps.

“Being a doctor myself and having served the state health department for the past 35 years, I am inclined to pay back to the society by advocating and organizing health awareness camps for a healthier Apatani society,” said Dr Tasso.

The new AWAZ general secretary, Takhe Rinyo Nani, assured to keep the AWAZ flag flying high by working closely in tandem with other pan-Tanii NGOs.

Outgoing AWAZ president Hibu Lily in her address informed that the AWAZ formed in 2015 and presently has 28 joint secretaries and sector secretaries both in Ziro and Itanagar. Outgoing general secretary Leegang Ania delivered a presentation on the past three years’ achievement of the AWAZ.

Outgoing Capital Complex joint secretary Rubu Rinya, president of the Apatani Youth Association Pura Pugang and general secretary of the Apatani Students’ Union Koj Nichi also shared their views.

Meanwhile, 15 Apatani women achievers were felicitated during the occasion. Kago Mina was felicitated for her excellent achievement in the field of education; Koj Baya Eshi Membom, reigning Miss Arunachal Tadu Lunia, Dani Reela and Millo Yakang in the field of beauty and glamour; Michi Dishi, Dani Nuri, Michi Piku, Tage Monyi and Tadu Opi in the field of games and sports; Tage Rita Takhe and Bamin Yapii in the field of entrepreneurship; Tage Kanya Hano and Dr Hage Angku in the field of health and wellness; and Millo Sunka in the field of art and culture.

All the awardees excelled in their chosen fields of expertise and brought name and fame for their community and the state in the national and international platforms.

Also, the winners of the literary and cultural competitions during the celebration were awarded prizes during the occasion.

Pura Kabing and Punyo Niti were awarded first and second prizes in the extempore speech competition;Kalung Diming and Tilling Pui in biisi (folksong) competition; Hage Odi and Taloko Mize in essay writing competition; and St Claret College, MTYA group and Midland Academy Integrated Studies Academy in the group dance competition.